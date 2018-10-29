Brandon Victor Dixon, Vanessa Hudgens, Keala Settle, Jordan Fisher Set for Fox's Rent Live!

No day but today! Casting is here for Fox's upcoming live TV presentation of Jonathan Larson's Tony-winning musical Rent. Two-time Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Vanessa Hudgens, Tony nominee Keala Settle and Jordan Fisher are among the group of actors who will perform the hit show for television audiences next year. Original Rent casting director Bernard Telsey compiled the company for the television event, titled Rent Live!, airing on January 27, 2019 at 7:00pm ET.



Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) will take on the role of Tom Collins, with Hudgens (Gigi) as Maureen Johnson, Fisher (Hamilton) as Mark Cohen, Settle (The Greatest Showman) as the "Seasons of Love" soloist, newcomer Brennin Hunt (Nashville) as Roger Davis, pop star Mario (Empire) as Benny, recording artist Tinashe (Dancing with the Stars) as Mimi, Kiersey Clemons (Hearts Beat Loud) as Joanne and celebrated performer Valentina (RuPaul's Drag Race) as Angel.



We've also learned that original Tony-nominated Rent director Michael Greif will repeat his duties to helm the live TV presentation.



Larson's beloved musical about a group of friends surviving and thriving in New York City at the height of the AIDS crisis has garnered numerous awards, including the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize. A film version was made in 2005 starring many of the original cast members. There have been countless productions of the favorited tuner all over the world since it bowed on the Great White Way.



Fox's past musical events include the highly successful Grease: Live and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.