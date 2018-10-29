Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Brandon Victor Dixon, Vanessa Hudgens, Keala Settle & Jordan Fisher
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser & Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com | Getty Images)
Brandon Victor Dixon, Vanessa Hudgens, Keala Settle, Jordan Fisher Set for Fox's Rent Live!
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 29, 2018

No day but today! Casting is here for Fox's upcoming live TV presentation of Jonathan Larson's Tony-winning musical Rent. Two-time Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Vanessa Hudgens, Tony nominee Keala Settle and Jordan Fisher are among the group of actors who will perform the hit show for television audiences next year. Original Rent casting director Bernard Telsey compiled the company for the television event, titled Rent Live!, airing on January 27, 2019 at 7:00pm ET.

Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) will take on the role of Tom Collins, with Hudgens (Gigi) as Maureen Johnson, Fisher (Hamilton) as Mark Cohen, Settle (The Greatest Showman) as the "Seasons of Love" soloist, newcomer Brennin Hunt (Nashville) as Roger Davis, pop star Mario (Empire) as Benny, recording artist Tinashe (Dancing with the Stars) as Mimi, Kiersey Clemons (Hearts Beat Loud) as Joanne and celebrated performer Valentina (RuPaul's Drag Race) as Angel.

We've also learned that original Tony-nominated Rent director Michael Greif will repeat his duties to helm the live TV presentation.

Larson's beloved musical about a group of friends surviving and thriving in New York City at the height of the AIDS crisis has garnered numerous awards, including the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize. A film version was made in 2005 starring many of the original cast members. There have been countless productions of the favorited tuner all over the world since it bowed on the Great White Way.

Fox's past musical events include the highly successful Grease: Live and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hugh Jackman on Taking The Greatest Showman to the Stage: 'I Know It Will Work'
  2. After Record-Breaking Run, The Heart of Rock & Roll Is Still Beating, and Looking to Broadway
  3. Our Viewing of the New Wicked 15th Anniversary Trailer, in 15 GIFs
  4. Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams to Join the Cast of Tony-Winning Once On This Island
  5. Steve Rosen & David Rossmer on The Other Josh Cohen's Evolution & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Mean Girls Frozen School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters