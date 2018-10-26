Skid Row in D.C.! See Megan Hilty, Josh Radnor & More in Little Shop of Horrors at the Kennedy Center

The star-studded staging of Little Shop of Horrors began performances on October 24 at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The limited engagement is headlined by Megan Hilty and Josh Radnor as Audrey and Seymour, and also features Nick Cordero, Michael James Leslie, Amma Osei, Amber Iman, Allison Semmes and Lee Wilkof, who played Seymour in the original 1982 production. Broadway.com has your first look at the production, which ends on October 28. Check out the photos below.