Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Josh Radnor and Megan Hilty in "Little Shop of Horrors"
(Photos: Jeremy Daniel)
Skid Row in D.C.! See Megan Hilty, Josh Radnor & More in Little Shop of Horrors at the Kennedy Center
First Look
by Eric King • Oct 26, 2018

The star-studded staging of Little Shop of Horrors began performances on October 24 at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The limited engagement is headlined by Megan Hilty and Josh Radnor as Audrey and Seymour, and also features Nick Cordero, Michael James Leslie, Amma Osei, Amber Iman, Allison Semmes and Lee Wilkof, who played Seymour in the original 1982 production. Broadway.com has your first look at the production, which ends on October 28. Check out the photos below. 

View Photo Gallery
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Reveal the Songs They'll Sing on Wicked Halloween Special
  2. Our Viewing of the New Wicked 15th Anniversary Trailer, in 15 GIFs
  3. Apologia's Stockard Channing on Grease's Legacy & More on Show People
  4. You Could Be Found! Dear Evan Hansen Wants You to Be a Part of Their Tour Mosaic
  5. See Bryan Cranston & More Prep for Network on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Frozen Mean Girls Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters