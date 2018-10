Kenneth Lonergan's The Waverly Gallery opened at the John Golden Theatre on October 25. Featuring the legendary Elaine May, Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges, Tony nominee Michael Cera, Tony winner Joan Allen and Tony winner David Cromer, The Waverly Gallery is directed by Lila Neugebauer. Here's a look at the production, and be sure to see it for yourself before it concludes it's limited run on January 27, 2019.