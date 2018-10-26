Kelley Curran to Join the Cast of Public Theater's Mother of the Maid Starring Glenn Close

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced the addition of Kelley Curran to the cast of the New York premiere play Mother of the Maid written by Jane Anderson. Curran will join the company as Lady of the Court beginning on October 26, stepping in for Kate Jennings Grant who is departing the production due to a scheduling conflict.



Curran has been seen on Broadway in Present Laughter and off-Broadway in 'Tis Pity She's a Whore, The Winter's Tale, Angels in America and Peter Pan. Her film and television credits include The Man Who Killed Hitler and The Blacklist.



Matthew Penn directs the production, which also features Glenn Close, Grace Van Patten, Dermot Crowley, Olivia Gilliatt, Andrew Hovelson and Daniel Pearce.



Mother of the Maid tells the story of Joan of Arc's mother (Close), a sensible, hard-working, God-fearing peasant woman whose faith is upended as she deals with the baffling journey of her odd and extraordinary daughter (Van Patten).



The production features scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, original music by Alexander Sovronsky and sound design by Sovronsky and Joanna Lynne Staub.



Mother of the Maid was recently extended through December 23.