Hugh Jackman on Taking The Greatest Showman to the Stage: 'I Know It Will Work'

The Greatest Showman may soon be the greatest show on Broadway. Ever since the record-breaking release of the movie musical about the life of P.T. Barnum, there has been speculation about a stage version of the hit flick featuring a score by Dear Evan Hansen Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. In a recent interview with The New York Times, the movie's star, Tony winner Hugh Jackman, offered further insight into the possibility of a stage adaptation and weighed in on the different forms it might take.



"There's a lot of people working on what a live version of that would be," said Jackman. "Is it something that's on the West End or in Vegas? Is it a touring tent show? Is it an arena spectacular?"

Keala Settle in The Greatest Showman

(Photo: Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Fox)

Zac Efron & Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman

(Photo: Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Fox)

This particular movie musical seems ripe for transition to the stage. Emotional workshop footage of Tony nominee Keala Settle singing Pasek & Paul's Oscar-nominated showstopper displays a rehearsal-room energy that could easily translate to the excitement experienced by a live audience."All I know is when we were in the room during those workshops, you get a really keen sense if it's going to work in a theater," said Jackman. "And I know it will work. I just know the power. I've seen Keala standing in the center of a room singing 'This Is Me,' and there was not a dry eye in the house."Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum,follows the birth of show business and introduces Barnum, the visionary who rose from nothing to create the Barnum & Bailey Circus. In addition to Jackman and Settle, the film's cast included popular actor-singers Zac Efron and Zendaya.Whetherwill land onstage is still unclear, but if it does happen, you can bet that we'll be sitting front row center on opening night.