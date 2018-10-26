Odds & Ends: Victor Garber Joins Netflix's Tales of the City & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Victor Garber Joins Netflix's Tales of the City

Victor Garber, recent star of Broadway's Hello, Dolly!, has been added to the starry cast of Netflix's upcoming sequel of the 1993 Emmy-nominated miniseries Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City, according to TVLine. Garber will take on the recurring role of Sam Garland, a "handsome English gentleman who spends his days reading old books to Olympia Dukakis' Anna." In addition to Garber's extensive Broadway résumé, he earned Emmy nominations for work in Alias, Frasier, Will & Grace and Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows. As previously announced, the new Tales of the City will also feature Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls) and Emmy winner Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), along with the series' original stars including Dukakis and Tony nominee Laura Linney.



Donja R. Love's Soft to Receive Reading with Vassar's New York Stage and Film

Vassar College's New York Stage and Film program has announced an upcoming reading of Soft, a new play by Donja R. Love (Sugar in Our Wounds, Fireflies). Awoye Timpo will direct the reading, taking place at Barnard College's Glicker-Milstein Theater at The Diana Center on October 29 at 7:00pm. In Soft, Mr. Isaiah (to be played by Andy Lucien), a recent hire at a disciplinary boarding high school, is ready to make a difference in the lives of his six male students. When one of his boys commits suicide, he is plagued with the questions: Where do black and brown boys go when they die?, and what makes someone's struggle so unbearable that they'd take their own life? The cast will also include Gabriel Diego Hernandez, Galen Ryan Kane, Russell G. Jones, Joshua E. Nelson, Cristina Pitter, Namir Smallwood, Ryan Jamaal Swain and James Udom.



Randy Graff & Brian Stokes Mitchell Team Up on Song Duo Immigrant Dreams

Broadway Records has announced the release of Immigrant Dreams, a pair of compositions featuring the talents of Tony winners Randy Graff (City of Angels, Fiddler on the Roof) and Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me, Kate; Ragtime). In honor of the 132nd anniversary of the dedication of the Statue of Liberty on October 28, Emmy- and Grammy-nominated musical director/conductor Judith Clurman conducts the choir Essentials Voices USA in recordings of "Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor" with Graff narrating, and a mashup of "America the Beautiful"/"Wheels of a Dream" (from Ragtime) featuring soloist Mitchell. Proceeds from "Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor" will be used for Essential Voices USA's anti-bullying workshops in NYC Public Schools and proceeds from "America the Beautiful"/"Wheels of a Dream” will be given to The Actor's Fund.