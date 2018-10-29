Ngozi Anyanwu, Hunter Parrish & the Cast of Good Grief Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

Ngozi Anyanwu's Good Grief opened at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre on October 28. The hilarious and heartbreaking play tells the story of a Nigerian-American girl's first-generation coming-of-age journey and also has Anyanwu as its lead. Directed by Awoye Timpo, Anywanwu's work features playwright Anyanwu, Hunter Parrish, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Lisa Ramirez, Nnamdi Asomugha, Awoye Timpo, Oberon K. A. Adjepong and Ian Quinlan. Check out the photos to see the cast take their opening-night bows and be sure to see Good Grief before it concludes its limited run on November 18.

Good Grief's cast gets together to celebrate.