Hunter Parrish, director Awoye Timpo, Lisa Ramirez, Ian Quinlan, playwright Ngozi Anayanwu , Oberon K.A. Adjepong, Patrice Johnson Chevannes & Nnamdi Asomugha
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)
Here They Come! The Cast of Off-Broadway's Good Grief Meets the Press
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 12, 2018

The cast of the upcoming New York premiere production of Ngozi Anayanwu's Good Grief prepared for the off-Broadway arrival by meeting the press at the Vineyard Theatre on September 12. Telling the story of a first-generation coming-of-age journey of love and loss, Good Grief follows a Nigerian-American girl as she navigates Pennsylvania’s suburbs alongside her childhood crush, her would-be-philosopher brother and her immigrant parents. The play was written by Anayanwu, who also stars in the production. Directed by Awoye Timpo, the play features Hunter Parrish, Nnamdi Asomugha, Patrice Johnson Chevannes and Ian Quinlan and begins previews on October 11 with opening night set for October 30. Check out of the photos below to get to know the cast!

Playwright/performer Ngozi Anayanwu with Good Grief director Awoye Timpo.
Broadway alum Hunter Parrish plays JD.
Nnamdi Asomugha plays Bro.

Good Grief

The Vineyard Theatre presents Ngozi Anyanwu's hilarious and heartbreaking new play.
