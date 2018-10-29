Broadway BUZZ

Frozen Stars Caissie Levy & Patti Murin Revisit Their Wicked Pasts with a Duet of 'For Good'
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 29, 2018
Caissie Levy & Patti Murin
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Numerous talented actresses have taken on the now-iconic roles of Elphaba and Glinda since Wicked first debuted on Broadway in 2003. Two of those stars happen to be Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, who can now be seen as Elsa and Anna in the beloved Broadway stage musical Frozen. To toast Wicked's 15th anniversary on the Great White Way, Levy and Murin have offered up a nostalgic look back at their time at the Gershwin Theatre, performing a moving duet of Stephen Schwartz's "For Good." Watch below, and don't miss the chance to see Levy and Murin in Frozen at the St. James Theatre.

Newsletters