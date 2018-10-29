Broadway BUZZ

Broadway Grosses: Audiences Embrace Elaine May's Triumphant Stage Return in The Waverly Gallery
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 29, 2018
Lucas Hedges & Elaine May in "The Waverly Gallery"
(Photo: Brigitte Lacombe)

Stage-and-screen icon Elaine May officially returned to Broadway this past week, with the opening of Kenneth Lonergan's The Waverly Gallery. The play's first Broadway production has resulted in packed houses at the Golden Theatre, where Lila Neugebauer's production also features the Broadway debut of breakout screen star Lucas Hedges. The Waverly Gallery had a strong opening week on Broadway, bringing in a gross of $422,756.40—despite comped press performances and opening night—and filling the Golden to 99.27% capacity. The play is scheduled to conclude its limited engagement on January 27, 2019, so now couldn't be a better time to make plans to experience May's acclaimed performance in this moving, Pulitzer-finalist work.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 28.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,945,615.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,103,744.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,060,777.00)
4. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,937,995.00)*
5. Frozen ($1,554,026.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($288,334.50)
4. Torch Song ($214,462.50)
3. Head Over Heels ($205,599.75)
2. The Nap ($174,209.40)
1. The New One ($124,121.40)**

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.58%)
2. Come From Away (101.96%)
3. Hamilton (101.60%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.18%)
5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (100.00%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Nap (68.00%)
4. Kinky Boots (65.00%)
3. The New One (60.14%)**
2. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (58.17%)
1. Head Over Heels (44.54%)

*Number based on four regular performances
**Number based on four preview performances

Source: The Broadway League

The Waverly Gallery

Elaine May, Michael Cera and Lucas Hedges star in Kenneth Lonergan's Pultizer-nominated work.
