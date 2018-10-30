Odds & Ends: NBC Recruits Sas Goldberg to Write & Produce Musical Comedy Series & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



NBC Recruits Sas Goldberg to Write & Produce Musical Comedy Series

Sas Goldberg, standout cast member of Broadway's Significant Other, is teaming up with Jake Wilson to write and executive-produce a new musical comedy series for NBC, according to Variety. The currently untitled ensemble show "follows Sally, who, newly jobless and single after a decade working abroad, returns to New York hoping to relive her college glory days with her friends, only to find the realities of adulthood have eclipsed the carefree days of their 20s." Also on the series' producing team are Broadway's Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton) and Flody Suarez (The Cher Show). Further info on the series is to come.



Broadway's Ciara Renée Kickstarting the Production of New Film Reddy Records

Ciara Renée, the multi-talented stage alum of Pippin, Big Fish and Tick, Tick...BOOM!, is raising funds for the production of the new movie Reddy Records. Created by and starring Renée, Reddy Records is described as "a captivating musical fantasia that follows the story of a woman who, spurred on by the death of a long-estranged parent and a musical awakening she can't stop, must face her childhood fears and insecurities." Learn more below and contribute here.







Theatrical Dining Experience Passion Nation to Play Five-Week Run Off-Broadway

Passion Nation, a new immersive theatrical dining experience, will arrive off-Broadway on November 15 at midtown venue the Lightbox. The show harnesses a combination of live actors, light projection technology and sound design, uniquely integrating food and drink to tell an inspiring tale of American optimism and accomplishment. Bill Castellino, writer and director of Passion Nation explains, "We wanted to harness the essence of our rich American history to beautifully create an out-of-the-box experience that employs state of art technology, imagery, media, music and live performers." Passion Nation will play a five-week limited engagement through December 9.