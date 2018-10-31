Broadway BUZZ

Isn't She Loverly? See My Fair Lady's New Star Laura Benanti as Eliza Doolittle
Hot Shot
by Eric King • Oct 31, 2018
Laura Benanti in 'My Fair Lady'
(Photos: Joan Marcus)

On October 23, Broadway fave Laura Benanti took over for Lauren Ambrose in the storied role of Eliza Doolittle in Lincoln Center's My Fair Lady. Now, we have our first look at the Tony winner in the lush revival production. "Eliza Doolittle is the dream role," Benanti said during her recent appearance on Show People. "Maria in The Sound of Music, Cinderella in Into the Woods, Louise in Gypsy—and this is the pinnacle." Check out the new photos, including one of Benanti opposite original cast member Harry Hadden-Paton as Professor Henry Higgins. 

Harry Hadden-Paton as Henry Higgins and Laura Benanti as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady

Lerner and Loewe's classic musical returns to Broadway.
