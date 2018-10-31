Broadway BUZZ

Masquerade! The Phantom of the Opera Celebrates 30 Years on Broadway with Designer Masks
Photo Op
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 31, 2018
Ben Crawford, Howard McGillin & Hugh Panaro
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The Phantom of the Opera celebrated 30 years on Broadway by having its own version of a masquerade ball on October 30 at the Bank of America Tower. In honor of the milestone, the musical partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America to have 30 designers create one-of-a-kind masks that will support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. The Phantom Fashion 30 event, which was sponsored by Bank of America, revealed the iconic designs and also featured performances by current Phantom, Ben Crawford, the longest-running Phantom, Howard McGillin, and the 25th anniversary Phantom, Hugh Panaro. Check out the photos to go inside the music of the night and be sure to see Broadway's longest-running musical!

A mask designed by Jana Matheson, EVP and CCO of Judith Leiber Couture.
Designer Kenneth Cole poses with his creation.
