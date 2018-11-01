Evening Standard Award-Nominated Comedy Home, I'm Darling Will Transfer to the West End

Following an acclaimed run at The National's Dorfman Theatre, the celebrated production of Home, I'm Darling, a new play by Laura Wade (Posh), directed by Tamara Harvey, will transfer to the West End. The play will begin performances at the Duke of York's Theatre beginning on January 26 for a limited run through April 13, in advance of a tour to Theatre Royal Bath and The Lowry, Salford.



Home, I'm Darling centers on Judy's seemingly happy marriage which starts to unravel as she realizes that being a domestic goddess is not as easy as it seems.



Katherine Parkinson (Season's Greetings) will reprise her acclaimed turn as Judy, with further casting to be announced. The play will feature design by Anna Fleischle.



Home, I'm Darling first premiered in the Emlyn Williams Theatre at Theatr Clwyd in July 2018 before transferring to the Dorfman and receiving an Evening Standard Award nomination for Best Play.