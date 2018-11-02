Sponsored
Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Shondaland Stars Who Should Come to Broadway

Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 2, 2018
Alfred Enoch, Sandra Oh & Ellen Pompeo
(Photos: Getty Images & Emilio Madrid-Kuser; Composite by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we're challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Happy Friday, Broadway fans! This weekend is going to be an exciting one: American Son, starring Kerry Washington, officially opens at the Booth Theatre on November 4. Less than a week later, her Scandal co-star Tony Goldwyn will return to Broadway in Network. Scandal's Katie Lowes and her hubby (and Scandal guest star) Adam Shapiro just concluded their run in Waitress as Dawn and Ogie, respectively. So, we're wondering which other Shondaland star should head to the Great White Way, be it in a spectacular debut or a triumphant return? You know what to do: grab a big bowl of popcorn, a glass of red wine and rank the stars you want to see on Broadway. Broadway.com Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip got this challenge started with her top 10. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

