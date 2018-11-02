Sponsored
The Prom Star Caitlin Kinnunen Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 2, 2018
Caitlin Kinnunen (center) with (left to right) Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber & Angie Schworer
(Photo: Nathan Johnson)

Broadway alum Caitlin Kinnunen, who is currently delighting audiences as Emma in The Prom, will lead Broadway.com's new vlog, Dance with Me, beginning on November 8. The vlog will follow Kinnunen and her co-stars backstage and onstage at the Longacre Theatre where the new musical comedy is tickling audiences eight times a week.

In The Prom, when Broadway's brassiest stars get word that a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom—and that the press is involved—they gear up to save the day.

In addition to her turn in The Prom, Kinnunen was seen on Broadway in The Bridges of Madison County and Spring Awakening. She also appeared in the national touring production of Next to Normal.

Tune in and watch Kinnunen take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the new musical that is playing to cheering crowds every night. Dance with Me will run every Thursday for eight weeks.

 

