A Family Affair: Torch Song's Michael Urie, Mercedes Ruehl & More Pose in the Broadway.com Portrait Booth

Photo Feature
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 2, 2018
Michael Urie & Mercedes Ruehl
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Following an acclaimed off-Broadway run last year at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song is back on the Great White Way. This time, stage-and-screen star Michael Urie is stepping into the bunny slippers of Arnold Beckoff, a role originated and immortalized by scribe Fierstein. Urie, Mercedes Ruehl, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco, Michael Hsu Rosen and Roxanna Hope Radja are all reprising their roles from the off-Broadway run, and what a tight-knit family they've become. The cast took a spin in the Broadway.com portrait booth during the opening night party at Sony Hall on November 1. Peek the gallery of bright pics, and then catch this landmark play at Broadway's Hayes Theater.

Ward Horton plays Ed.
Jack DiFalco plays David.
Director Moises Kaufman
Roxanna Hope Radja plays Laurel.
Michael Hsu Rosen plays Alan.
Torch Song

Michael Urie stars in the 35th anniversary production of Harvey Fierstein's landmark play.
