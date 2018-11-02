Odds & Ends: Kristolyn Lloyd Joins State of the Union Songbook Election-Night Benefit & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Kristolyn Lloyd & More Join State of the Union Songbook Election-Night Benefit

Casting has been announced for the upcoming election-night concert debut of Michael Friedman's The State of the Union Songbook, taking place on November 6 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm at The Green Room 42. Stars set to perform at the previously announced event include Kristolyn Lloyd, Jill Sobule, Jaime Cepero, Julian Fleisher, Nick Blaemire, Lauren Molina, Michael Winther, Conor Ryan, Wayne Pretlow, Johnny Shea and Robbie Sublett, who will serve as the host for the evening, in addition to other names to be announced. During the 2016 election campaigns, composer Friedman went around America and interviewed a cross-section of citizens; he set these word-for-word interviews to music in what he deemed The State of the Union Songbook. Friedman, composer of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and The Fortress of Solitude, died in September 2017, with these works becoming among his final projects. The election-day performances will premiere the songbook in its entirety along with more unheard Friedman works. The evening will be directed by Steve Cosson, with musical direction by Wiley DeWeese. The readings, presented in association with The Civilians, will benefit the Michael Friedman Legacy Fund.



Royal Ballet's Francesca Hayward Joins Cats Film

Francesca Hayward, an acclaimed dancer of the Royal Ballet, is the latest star cast in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of Cats, according to The Stage. Hayward will take on the principal dance role of Victoria in the screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit Broadway show. Hayward joins a cast led by previously announced stars Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Laurie Davidson and Idris Elba. Additional casting is still to come.



Tony Winner Steve Kazee to Appear in L.A.'s Love Actually Live

Steve Kazee, the talented Tony winner of Once, is among a group of stars who will take part in a multimedia take on the hit film Love Actually in Los Angeles. Titled Love Actually Live, the show will run from December 4-31 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Love Actually Live takes place in a three-dimensional world where scenery and video screens intertwine, providing a canvas upon which actors weave between projections as they bring unforgettable scenes to life through the movie’s album. The film, along with original custom-video content illustrating the London-based setting, is displayed on screens that travel throughout the stage, immersing the singers and musicians in a cinematic spectacle. Joining Kazee in the cast will be Rumer Willis, Kelley Jakle, Rex Smith, B. Slade, Carrie Manolakos, Justin Sargent, Zak Resnick, Doug Kreeger, Olivia Kuper Harris, Tomasina Abate, Sean Yves Lessard, Cairo McGee, Glory Curda, Tom Zmuda, Alex Csillag, Megan Shung, Carson Higgins and Emily Lopez.