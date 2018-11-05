The Fans Have Voted! The Top 10 Shondaland Stars Who Should Come to Broadway

With Kerry Washington opening the new play American Son, Tony Goldwyn joining the London transfer of Network, and Katie Lowesrecent debut in Waitress, Broadway is in the midst of a Scandal takeover. Of course, it's no coincidence that these actors are all now on the boards since Scandal just ended its seventh and final season in October, and its showrunner Shonda Rhimes, who also created and/or produced shows like How to Get Away with Murder, Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice and more, has a habit of featuring theater actors in her high-drama shows. In light of the trend, we asked the fans who else from Rhime's stable of actors should come (or come back) to Broadway next? Check out the top 10 below, most of whom already have a few Broadway credits (and Tony Awards!).

10. Bellamy Young, Scandal



9. Sara Ramirez, Grey's Anatomy



8 . Patrick Dempsey, Grey's Anatomy



7. Chandra Wilson, Grey's Anatomy



6. Kate Walsh, Grey's Anatomy/Private Practice



5. Taye Diggs, Private Practice



4. Alfred Enoch, How to Get Away with Murder



3. Audra McDonald, Private Practice

2. Sandra Oh, Grey's Anatomy

