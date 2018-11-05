Todrick Hall to Make West End Debut in Chicago

All he cares about is love...and starring on the West End stage! Broadway alum Todrick Hall will soon offer up his acclaimed razzle-dazzle turn as Billy Flynn for London audiences, making his West End debut in the hit musical Chicago at the Phoenix Theatre. Hall will reprise his cheered Broadway performance beginning on November 19, 2018 for a limited engagement through January 5, 2019. The production's current Billy Flynn, Duncan James, will play his final performance on November 17.



In addition to portraying Billy Flynn on Broadway, Hall was seen in the role on the U.S. tour. His other stage credits include Broadway's Kinky Boots, The Color Purple and Memphis. In 2016, Hall was a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, later appearing full-time on RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 2.



Hall joins a cast that includes Sarah Soetaert as Roxie Hart, Josefina Gabrielle as Velma Kelly, Mazz Murray as Mama Morton and Paul Rider as Amos Hart. Alexandra Burke can currently be seen as Roxie Hart through November 10.



Featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is the longest-running American musical on Broadway as well as the longest-running revival. The production features Tony-winning direction by Walter Bobbie and Tony-winning choreography by Ann Reinking.



Look back at Hall's sitdown with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek below.



