Casting Set for West End Return of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Full casting has been announced for the London remount of the award-winning hit play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. The previously announced return run of the acclaimed theatrical work will begin previews at the Piccadilly Theatre on November 29 with an opening night slated for December 11. The production will play a limited engagement through April 27, 2019.



Taking on the central role of Christopher Boone and making his West End debut will be Joshua Jenkins, who played the role on the recent U.K. and international tour. He will appear alongside Julie Hale as Siobhan, Stuart Laing as Ed, Emma Beattie as Judy, Sean McKenzie as Reverend Peters, Eliza Collings as Mrs. Shears, Lucas Hare as Mr. Shears, Gemma Knight Jones as Punk Girl, Lynette Clark as Mrs. Alexander and Craig Stein as Mr. Thompson. Sam Newton will play the role of Christopher at certain performances. Production understudies are Kieran Garland, Emma-Jane Goodwin, Rose Riley and Joe Rising.



Adapted by Simon Stephens from Mark Haddon's novel, and directed by Marianne Elliott, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time tells the story of 15-year-old Christopher Boone (Jenkins), who sets out to solve a mystery of who killed his neighbor's dog. His detective work takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.



Curious Incident first transferred to London's West End following a sold-out run at the National Theatre's Cottesloe Theatre in September 2012. It is the recipient of seven 2013 Olivier Awards, including Best New Play, Best Director, Best Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design. Following its New York premiere in September 2014, Curious Incident won five Tony Awards including Best Play.



Curious Incident is designed by Bunny Christie, with lighting design by Paule Constable and video design by Finn Ross. Movement is by Scott Graham and Steven Hoggett, with music by Adrian Sutton and sound by Ian Dickinson.



Haddon's novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, published in 2003, has been translated into 44 languages and sold more than 5.5 million copies worldwide.