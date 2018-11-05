Sponsored
Oscar Nominee June Squibb Will Return to Broadway in Waitress; Old Joe to Become Old Josie

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 5, 2018
June Squibb
(Photo provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

June Squibb is returning to Broadway after a 57-year absence. The Academy Award-nominated star of stage and screen will join the company of Waitress on November 19 as Old Josie, the role formerly known as Old Joe, for a limited run through January 6, 2019. Squibb replaces Al Roker, who will play his final performance as planned on November 18.

Squibb is an Oscar nominee for the role of Kate in Alexander Payne's Nebraska. Her stage credits include Broadway turns in Sacrilege, Gorey Stories, The Happy Time and Gypsy and off-Broadway roles in The Public Good, No Shoestrings and The Boy Friend.

In other Waitress news, current star Nicolette Robinson has again extended her run as Jenna through December 9. The cast of Waitress also includes Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Lenne Klingaman as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, Benny Elledge as Cal, Ben Thompson as Earl and Alex Wyse as Ogie.

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
