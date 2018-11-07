Temptations Musical Ain't Too Proud Sets Casting for Broadway Bow

Get ready! Casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, premiering at the Imperial Theatre in 2019. The previously announced production will begin previews on February 28 ahead of an opening night set for March 21.



Leading the company as the Temptations will be the five stars of the musical's pre-Broadway engagements in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Toronto: Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin and Jeremy Pope as Eddie Kendricks. Pope will now make his Broadway debut with two productions in spring 2019: Choir Boy and Ain't Too Proud.



The cast will also include Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Rodney Earl Jackson Jr., Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Joshua Morgan, Rashidra Scott, Nasia Thomas, Christian Thompson, Curtis Wiley and Candice Marie Woods.



Ain't Too Proud follows The Temptations' journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. Through friendship and betrayal amid the civil unrest that tore America apart, their moving and personal story still resonates five decades later.



Ain't Too Proud features a book by Dominique Morisseau, direction by two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff and choreography by Olivier winner Sergio Trujillo with music direction and arrangements by Kenny Seymour. The show features a score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination" and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone."



Ain't Too Proud will feature scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projection design by Peter Nigrini.