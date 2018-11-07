Michael Park, Heidi Blickenstaff & More to Join Sutton Foster & Gavin Creel in My One and Only Benefit

A final foursome of stars have been announced to appear in next week's highly anticipated benefit performance of the 1983 Gershwin musical My One and Only. The previously announced Roundabout Theatre Company event, to be directed and choreographed by Tony winner Rob Ashford, will play Broadway's Sondheim Theatre on November 12 at 7:30pm.



Newly announced stars include Emmy winner Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) as Prince Nicolai, Heidi Blickenstaff (Freaky Friday) as Mickey, Tony nominee Ted Louis Levy (Jelly's Last Jam) as Mr. Magix and Lance Roberts (My Fair Lady) as Rev. J.D. Montgomery. They join the previously announced Tony winner Sutton Foster as Edythe and Tony winner Gavin Creel as Captain Billy Buck Chandler.



Featuring a book by Peter Stone and Timothy S. Mayer and the music of George and Ira Gershwin, My One and Only centers on Captain Billy Buck Chandler (Creel), a transatlantic aviator who flies around the world in pursuit of the championship swimmer Edythe (Foster), whom he loves.



My One and Only features classic Gershwin tunes such as "Funny Face," "'S Wonderful," "Strike Up the Band," "Nice Work If You Can Get It" and of course "My One and Only."