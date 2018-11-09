Sponsored
Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Monsters Who Have Stomped Down Broadway

by Eric King • Nov 9, 2018
King Kong as Shrek
(Illustration: Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we're challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

This week, we're bringing you a post-Halloween Monster Mash in honor of King Kongwhich opened at the Broadway Theatre on November 8. The 2,000-pound gorilla puppet at the center of the new musical inspires fear and awe, and reminds us of other beastly characters who have slithered, stomped or soared down the Great White Way. Now we want to know: Which musical monsters have made you laugh, cry or scream the loudest? Content Producer Caitlin Moynihan kicked off the challenge with her top 10 favorites, and now it's your turn.

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

 

 

 

