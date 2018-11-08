Our Time! Manu Narayan & Brittany Bradford Set for Fiasco's Merrily We Roll Along

Casting is complete for the Fiasco Theater's upcoming reimagined production of Merrily We Roll Along, set to play Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre in 2019. Broadway alums Manu Narayan and Brittany Bradford fill out the company of the previously announced off-Broadway staging, set to begin previews on January 12 with an opening slated for February 19. Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Noah Brody will direct, with choreography by Lorin Latarro and music direction/orchestrations by Tony nominee Alexander Gemignani.



Narayan is a Broadway veteran most recently seen in Gettin' the Band Back Together and My Fair Lady. His credits also include Bombay Dreams, Miss Saigon, subUrbia, Getting Home, Sidd: A New Musical and F**cking A.



Bradford is currently making her Broadway debut in Roundabout's Bernhardt/Hamlet. She has also been seen onstage in productions of For Colored Girls..., Flyin' West, Family Resemblance, The Profane and Avenue Q.



Narayan and Bradford join a previously announced ensemble cast that includes Fiasco company members Jessie Austrian, Ben Steinfeld, Emily Young and Paul L. Coffey.



Based on the 1934 play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, Merrily We Roll Along features a book by George Furth and score by Stephen Sondheim. The musical revolves around a former Broadway composer named Franklin Shepard who has abandoned his friends and his music career to become a Hollywood film producer. The musical starts at the height of Shepard's Hollywood success and goes backward, showing snapshots of his life.



Completing the creative team will be Derek McLane (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Christopher Akerlind (lighting design) and Peter Hylenski (sound design).



Merrily We Roll Along is scheduled to play a limited engagement through April 7, 2019.