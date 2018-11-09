Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Ian McKellen to Celebrate 80th Birthday with 80-Venue U.K. Tour of New Solo Show

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 9, 2018
Ian McKellen
(Photo: Oliver Rosser)

What a way to celebrate! Stage-and-screen legend Ian McKellen has announced an 80-venue U.K. tour of the new solo show Ian McKellen on Stage in honor of his 80th birthday. Sean Mathias will direct the new work, set to begin on January 25, 2019 at The Space in London and conclude on September 15 at the National's Olivier Theatre.

"I'm celebrating my 80th birthday by touring a new solo show to theaters I know well and a few that I don't. The show starts with Gandalf and will probably end with an invitation to act with me on stage. In between there will be anecdotes and acting," said McKellen. "Live theater has always been thrilling to me, as an actor and in the audience. Growing up in Lancashire, I was grateful to those companies who toured beyond London and I've always enjoyed repaying that debt by touring up and down the country myself."

McKellen is a Tony winner for Amadeus whose Broadway credits also include Wild Honey, Dance of Death, Waiting for Godot and No Man's Land. He is a six-time Olivier winner for Richard III, Wild Honey, Bent, The Alchemist and Pillars of the Community, along with the Oliviers' Society of London Theatre Special Award. McKellen is also a five-time Emmy nominee and a two-time Academy Award nominee. He was recently seen in a West End staging of King Lear and will appear on the big screen in the upcoming film adaptation of Cats.

For a full list of Ian McKellen on Stage tour stops, click here.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Callum Francis, Star of the U.K. & Australian Tours of Kinky Boots, to Join Broadway Production
  2. Steven Levenson Introduces His Dear Evan Hansen Fans to a Tumultuous History with Days of Rage
  3. Tony Winner Beth Leavel on Being Invited to The Prom & More on Show People
  4. The Nap and Transparent Standout Alexandra Billings on the Miracle of Broadway and More
  5. King Kong Takes Broadway! See Christiani Pitts and the Stars at the Big Opening Night

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Frozen Mean Girls Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters