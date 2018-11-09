Sponsored
Release Date Set for Brigadoon Cast Album Featuring Kelli O'Hara & Patrick Wilson

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 9, 2018
Kelli O'Hara & Patrick Wilson in "Brigadoon"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Ghostlight Records has announced a December 7 digital and physical-CD release date for the cast recording of New York City Center's acclaimed gala staging of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's Brigadoon. Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Wilson and Aasif Mandvi starred in the Christopher Wheeldon-helmed presentation which appeared on the City Center stage in November 2017. The previously announced Brigadoon CD package will include a 32-page booklet with lyrics, show photos, a synopsis and liner notes.

Brigadoon follows Tommy Albright (Wilson) and Jeff Douglas (Mandvi), two American friends on a Scottish hunting trip who get lost in the woods and come upon the magical village of Brigadoon. When Tommy meets beautiful villager Fiona Campbell (O'Hara), he must decide whether to stay or return to his life in America.

The principal cast also included Stephanie J. Block as Meg Brockie, Robert Fairchild as Harry Beaton, Sara Esty as Jean McLaren and Ross Lekites as Charlie Dalrymple, along with Patricia Delgado, Rich Hebert, Jamie Jackson, Ross Lekites and Dakin Matthews.

The ensemble featured Mark Aldrich, Giselle O. Alvarez, Florrie Bagel, Callan Bergmann, Ward Billeisen, Peter Chursin, Peyton Crim, Christine DiGiallonardo, Rebecca Eichenberger, Anastacia Holden, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Jules-Romay Joseph, Timothy McDevitt, David Scott Purdy, Nicholas Ranauro, Lindsay Roberts, Shannon Rugani, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Lucas Segovia, Gabriela M. Soto, Madison Stratton, Emily Tate, Ron Todorowski and Nicholas Ward.

City Center's 2018 gala, toasting its 75th anniversary, will feature a star-studded production of A Chorus Line, running from November 14-18.

