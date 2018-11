Christy Altomare and Zach Adkins made Broadway dreams come true following the November 8 performance of the hit musical Anastasia. The acclaimed stars rocked out to Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's "At the Beginning," a song which appeared in the 1997 animated film's closing credits but didn't make it into the Broadway musical. Watch the duo sing out below and make plans soon to experience Anastasia at the Broadhurst Theatre.