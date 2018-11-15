Sponsored
Pin On Your Corsage! The Prom Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 15, 2018
Illustration by Justin "Squigs" Robertson for Broadway.com

School's in! The eagerly anticipated new musical comedy The Prom opens at the Longacre Theatre on November 15. Following a cheered 2016 world premiere staging at the Alliance Theatre, the show began Broadway previews on October 23.

In The Prom, when Broadway's brassiest stars get word that a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom—and that the press is involved—they gear up to save the day. Featuring a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Beguelin, The Prom is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel. Casey Nicholaw is the musical's director and choreographer.

The talent-packed principal cast is led by Tony winner Beth Leavel, Tony nominees Christopher Sieber and Brooks Ashmanskas, Caitlin Kinnunen, Angie Schworer, Courtenay Collins, Josh Lamon, Michael Potts and Isabelle McCalla.

To celebrate opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the show's colorful cast of characters offering a message of acceptance and hope to Broadway crowds.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

The Prom

Coming to Broadway this fall, a new musical comedy... with issues.
