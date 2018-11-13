Casting Set for Rachel Chavkin's New Staging of Arthur Miller's The American Clock at The Old Vic

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming production of Arthur Miller's 1980 play The American Clock at London's Old Vic. Directed by Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin (The Great Comet), the play will begin previews on February 4, 2019 with an opening slated for February 13.



The company will include Amber Aga (Ant Street), Paul Bentall (Eastward Ho!), Greg Bernstein (42nd Street), Clare Burt (Flowers for Mrs. Harris), Flora Dawson (Singin' in the Rain), Abhin Galeya (Big Aftermath of a Small Disclosure), Fred Haig (Follies), Jyuddah Jaymes (The Garden Hop), John Marquez (Once in a Lifetime), Francesca Mills (Pity), Taheen Modak (The Bay), Christian Patterson (The Way of the World), Golda Rosheuvel (The Big I Am), Abdul Salis (Barber Shop Chronicles), Josie Walker (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) and Ewan Wardrop (The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips). Further casting will be announced.



Set in 1929 New York City, The American Clock centers on the Baum family as they navigate the aftermath of an unprecedented financial crisis. Chavkin's production will feature a soundtrack fusing 1920s swing and jazz with movement.



The American Clock will feature scenic design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Rosie Elnile, lighting design by Natasha Chivers and sound design by Darron L. West. The creative team will also include musical director Jim Henson, composer Justin Ellington and choreographer Ann Yee.



Chavkin is making quite the splash on the London theater scene, with her Broadway-bound staging of Hadestown currently in performances in the West End.



Hear more about The Old Vic's new production of The American Clock from Chavkin below.



