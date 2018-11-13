Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Casting Set for Rachel Chavkin's New Staging of Arthur Miller's The American Clock at The Old Vic

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 13, 2018
Rachel Chavkin
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming production of Arthur Miller's 1980 play The American Clock at London's Old Vic. Directed by Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin (The Great Comet), the play will begin previews on February 4, 2019 with an opening slated for February 13.

The company will include Amber Aga (Ant Street), Paul Bentall (Eastward Ho!), Greg Bernstein (42nd Street), Clare Burt (Flowers for Mrs. Harris), Flora Dawson (Singin' in the Rain), Abhin Galeya (Big Aftermath of a Small Disclosure), Fred Haig (Follies), Jyuddah Jaymes (The Garden Hop), John Marquez (Once in a Lifetime), Francesca Mills (Pity), Taheen Modak (The Bay), Christian Patterson (The Way of the World), Golda Rosheuvel (The Big I Am), Abdul Salis (Barber Shop Chronicles), Josie Walker (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) and Ewan Wardrop (The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips). Further casting will be announced.

Set in 1929 New York City, The American Clock centers on the Baum family as they navigate the aftermath of an unprecedented financial crisis. Chavkin's production will feature a soundtrack fusing 1920s swing and jazz with movement.

The American Clock will feature scenic design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Rosie Elnile, lighting design by Natasha Chivers and sound design by Darron L. West. The creative team will also include musical director Jim Henson, composer Justin Ellington and choreographer Ann Yee.

Chavkin is making quite the splash on the London theater scene, with her Broadway-bound staging of Hadestown currently in performances in the West End.

Hear more about The Old Vic's new production of The American Clock from Chavkin below.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tony Winner Kelli O'Hara on Why Her Broadway Turn in Kiss Me, Kate Will Be Good for Her Soul
  2. New York Royalty: Christiani Pitts & the Cast of King Kong Take Over the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
  3. Tony Winner Beth Leavel on Being Invited to The Prom & More on Show People
  4. The Nap and Transparent Standout Alexandra Billings on the Miracle of Broadway and More
  5. Steven Levenson Introduces His Dear Evan Hansen Fans to a Tumultuous History with Days of Rage

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Frozen Mean Girls King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters