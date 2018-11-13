Stars Roll Out the Flannel Carpet for The Other Josh Cohen's Opening Night

The Other Josh Cohen's stars and collaborators David Rossmer and Steve Rosen hit the red flannel carpet on November 12. The longtime BFFs celebrated the off-Broadway opening of their musical comedy about a down-on-his-luck Neil Diamond fan. A slew of the pair's Broadway buds attended the opening night of the kooky production's latest incarnation, which is helmed by Hunter Foster. Take a look at the photos, and be sure to catch The Other Josh Cohen at the Westside Theatre through February 24, 2019.

The Other Josh Cohen's David Rossmer and pal Christian Borle get silly on opening night.

John Ellison Conlee and Billy Crudup snap a pic.