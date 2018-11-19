Oscar Nominee June Squibb Returns to Broadway in Waitress

Academy Award nominee June Squibb steps back onto the Broadway stage on November 19, taking on the role of Old Josie (formerly known as Old Joe) in the Tony-nominated musical Waitress at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Squibb replaces Al Roker, who played his final performance on November 18.



Squibb is an Oscar nominee for the role of Kate in Alexander Payne's 2013 film Nebraska. Her stage credits include Broadway turns in Sacrilege, Gorey Stories, The Happy Time and Gypsy and off-Broadway roles in The Public Good, No Shoestrings and The Boy Friend.



The current cast of Waitress also includes Nicolette Robinson as Jenna, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Lenne Klingaman as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, Benny Elledge as Cal, Ben Thompson as Earl and Alex Wyse as Ogie.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.



Squibb is scheduled to play a limited engagement through January 6, 2019.