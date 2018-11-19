Sponsored
YouTube Star Conor Maynard Makes His Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 19, 2018
Conor Maynard
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The Tony-winning Broadway production of Kinky Boots welcomes British pop star and YouTube sensation Conor Maynard in the role of Charlie Price on November 19 for a limited run through January 10, 2019. Maynard makes his Broadway debut, succeeding Mark Ballas, who played his final performance on November 18.

"I am honored and beyond excited to be able to join the incredible company of Kinky Boots," said Maynard. "I've always truly admired the talent that performers on Broadway possess and performing alongside them is going to be a real challenge. I'm so lucky to have the most devoted fans on the planet, and I can't wait to show them another side of me."

Maynard is an English singer-songwriter, record producer, YouTube star and actor from Brighton who rose to success in 2012 when he won MTV's "Brand New for 2012" award. His debut single, "Can't Say No," was released in the United Kingdom on April 15, 2012 and has been streamed more than 13 million times.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell. As previously announced, Kinky Boots will play its final performance on April 7, 2019.

Watch Maynard break the news of his Broadway debut below.

