Nicolette Robinson, Danny Burstein & More Take Part in 2018 Broadway Salutes

Photo Op
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 14, 2018
Nicolette Robinson
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The 10th annual Broadway Salutes ceremony was held at Sardi's Restaurant in New York City on November 13. The annual event, presented by the Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds and The Broadway League, honors artists and professionals for 25, 35 and 50+ years of service to Broadway. Hosted by six-time Tony nominee Danny Burstein, the special night featured a performance by current Waitress star Nicolette Robinson and a pinning ceremony toasting the honorees for their contributions. Check out the photos and cheer for all of those who work to make Broadway great.

Tony nominee Danny Burstein hosts the night.
Tony-winning composer Stephen Flaherty with Broadway Salutes committee member Deborah Murad.
Broadway Salutes committee member Ira Mont with three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello.
