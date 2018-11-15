Tom Hiddleston Set for New West End Staging of Harold Pinter's Betrayal

Tom Hiddleston has landed his next stage role. The Golden Globe and Olivier winner will star as Robert in a new mounting of Harold Pinter's stirring drama Betrayal. Jamie Lloyd will direct the production, set to begin previews on March 5, 2019 with an opening scheduled for March 13 at the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre.



Hiddleston earned an Olivier Award for his turn in Cymbeline and a nomination for his performance in Othello. He is an Emmy nominee and a Golden Globe winner for The Night Manager, with additional screen work including Wallander and The Avengers.



Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, captured in reverse chronological order. The play was first produced by the National Theatre in 1978, followed by the Broadway premiere a year later.



Additional casting for Betrayal will be announced at a later date. The West End production is slated to play a limited engagement through June 1.