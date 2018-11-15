Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tom Hiddleston Set for New West End Staging of Harold Pinter's Betrayal

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 15, 2018
Tom Hiddleston
(Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

Tom Hiddleston has landed his next stage role. The Golden Globe and Olivier winner will star as Robert in a new mounting of Harold Pinter's stirring drama Betrayal. Jamie Lloyd will direct the production, set to begin previews on March 5, 2019 with an opening scheduled for March 13 at the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre.

Hiddleston earned an Olivier Award for his turn in Cymbeline and a nomination for his performance in Othello. He is an Emmy nominee and a Golden Globe winner for The Night Manager, with additional screen work including Wallander and The Avengers.

Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, captured in reverse chronological order. The play was first produced by the National Theatre in 1978, followed by the Broadway premiere a year later.

Additional casting for Betrayal will be announced at a later date. The West End production is slated to play a limited engagement through June 1.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. 16-Year-Old Andrew Barth Feldman Is the Next Star of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway
  2. New York Royalty: Christiani Pitts & the Cast of King Kong Take Over the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
  3. The Waverly Gallery's Joan Allen on Her Elaine May 'Master Class' & More on Show People
  4. The Phantom of the Opera Star Ali Ewoldt on Leaving the Lair and Missing Her 'Phamily'
  5. Tony Winner Kelli O'Hara on Why Her Broadway Turn in Kiss Me, Kate Will Be Good for Her Soul

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Frozen Mean Girls King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters