Choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker to Hold Open Dance Call for Broadway Revival of West Side Story

The upcoming Broadway revival of West Side Story has announced a nationwide search for contemporary dancers of all ethnicities to join director Ivo van Hove and choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker on the iconic musical. The open dance call will take place on December 8, with sign-in beginning at 8:30am for men and 12:30pm for women. For more details, email WSSRevivalCasting@gmail.com.



As previously announced, the upcoming Broadway production of Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's West Side Story will feature all-new choreography by the internationally acclaimed De Keersmaeker. The revival will begin previews on December 10, 2019 with an official opening set for February 6, 2020 at a theater to be announced.



Billed as a modern-day Romeo & Juliet, West Side Story follows two gangs who battle to control their turf on New York's Upper West Side. The situation gets complicated when one gang member falls for a rival's sister.



An unrelated film remake of West Side Story is also in the works, featuring a screenplay by Tony Kushner, direction by Stephen Spielberg and choreography by Justin Peck; Ansel Elgort will star.