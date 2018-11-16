Sponsored
LaChanze, Saycon Sengbloh & Manoel Felciano Set for World Premiere Secret Life of Bees Musical

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 16, 2018
LaChanze, Saycon Sengbloh & Manoel Felciano
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

A star-packed cast has been assembled to lead the world premiere musical The Secret Life of Bees, based on the acclaimed film and bestselling novel by Sue Monk Kidd. Tony winner Sam Gold will direct the previously announced production, set to begin previews on May 12, 2019 ahead of a June 13 opening night at off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company.

The principal company will include Tony winner LaChanze (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as August, Tony nominee Saycon Sengbloh (Eclipsed) as Rosaleen, Tony nominee Manoel Felciano (Sweeney Todd) as T-Ray, Obie winner Eisa Davis (Passing Strange) as June, Brett Gray (On My Block) as Zach, Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress) as May and Elizabeth Teeter (The Crucible) as Lily.

Set in 1964 South Carolina, The Secret Life of Bees follows Lily Owens (Teeter), a restless white teenager who struggles with her merciless father and the haunting memory of her mother's death. When Rosaleen (Sengbloh), her black caregiver, is beaten and jailed for asserting her right to vote, Lily's rebellious spirit is ignited. She and Rosaleen escape on an adventure where they are taken in by a trio of black beekeeping sisters. While Lily tries to unlock the secrets of her past, she and Rosaleen find solace in the mesmerizing world of bees and spirituality in this extraordinary tale of awakening, fellowship and healing.

The Secret Life of Bees features a book by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage (Sweat), music by Tony winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and lyrics by Tony nominee Susan Birkenhead (Jelly's Last Jam).

The musical's ensemble will include Jai'Len Christine Li Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants), Romelda Teron Benjamin (Bare), Joe Cassidy (Waitress), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress) and Vita E. Cleveland in her off-Broadway debut.

The Secret Life of Bees will play a limited engagement through July 7.

