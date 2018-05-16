Odds & Ends: Secret Life of Bees Musical to Arrive Off-Broadway & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Secret Life of Bees Musical Sets World Premiere

Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company, which berthed the Tony-nommed musical The Band's Visit, has announced the world premiere musical adaptation of The Secret Life of Bees, based on the 2008 film and Sue Monk Kidd's best-selling novel. Featuring a book by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage (Sweat), music by Tony winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and lyrics by Tony nominee Susan Birkenhead (Jelly's Last Jam), the production will be directed by Tony winner Sam Gold (Fun Home). Set in 1964 South Carolina, The Secret Life of Bees centers on 14-year-old Lily, who is haunted by the memory of her deceased mother. She flees town with her caregiver Rosaleen to a place where she finds the secret to her mother's past. The musical will play the Atlantic from May 10 through June 23, 2019, with casting to be announced. A 2017 workshop production starred Uzo Aduba and Sophia Anne Caruso. Look back at the film's trailer below.







Spend Memorial Day with Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & Bandstand's "Donny Nova Band"

Welcome home! Stars of the fan-favorite Broadway musical Bandstand are scheduled to reunite in concert on Memorial Day, May 28, at 7:00pm at Birdland Jazz Club in NYC. The concert, a return engagement titled The Donny Nova Band Featuring Julia Trojan, pulled from the story within Bandstand, will reassemble stars Laura Osnes and Corey Cott with Brandon J. Ellis, Joe Carroll, Joey Pero, Geoff Packard and Nate Hopkins. The group will perform favorite tunes from the show's original score in addition to some swingin' standards and new surprises. As previously announced, a filmed performance of Bandstand will appear in cinemas nationwide on June 25 and 28.







Andy Sandberg to Direct Two New Musicals at Off-Broadway's DR2 Theatre

Go off-Broadway this summer! A pair of new tuners—Neurosis and R.R.R.E.D—directed by off-Broadway alum Andy Sandberg (Straight, Application Pending) have been announced to arrive at the DR2 Theatre in Union Square. Neurosis, a modern musical comedy with a psychiatric twist, features a book by Allan Rice, music by Ben Green and lyrics by Greg Edwards. The production will begin previews on July 25 and officially open on August 17. R.R.R.E.D, with music and lyrics by Katie Thompson and a book by Thompson, Adam Jackman and Patrick Livingston, will begin performances on July 28 and officially open on August 19. Thompson and Matt Loehr will star in the tuner about a secret redheaded revolutionary organization fighting back against their imminent extinction. Casting for Neurosis and additional stars for R.R.R.E.D will be announced at a later date.



Leah Napolin, Playwright of Yentl, Has Died

Leah Napolin, the writer most remembered in Broadway circles for co-writing the play adaptation of Isaac Bashevis Singer's Yentl, died on May 13 at age 83, according to The New York Times. Penned with Singer, Yentl opened on Broadway on October 23, 1975 in a production directed by Robert Kalfin and starring Tovah Feldshuh in the title role, earning the actress the first of her four Tony nominations. Yentl was later adapted into a film starring and co-written by Barbra Streisand. Napolin is survived by her wife, Barbara L. Murphy, two daughters, a sister and three grandchildren.