Broadway's The Lion King Soars in Fresh Production Footage

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 16, 2018

The hit Broadway musical The Lion King is still thrilling and delighting audiences after more than 20 years of performances on the Great White Way. Disney has just released brand-new production footage from Julie Taymor's Tony Award-winning hit, featuring the unmatched, stirring score of Elton John and Tim Rice, including the iconic opener "The Circle of Life." Watch the new show clips below, and make plans soon to experience the beauty of The Lion King at the Minskoff Theatre.

The Lion King

Experience the circle of life as Disney’s beloved film comes to eye-popping life onstage.
