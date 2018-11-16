Broadway's The Lion King Soars in Fresh Production Footage

The hit Broadway musical The Lion King is still thrilling and delighting audiences after more than 20 years of performances on the Great White Way. Disney has just released brand-new production footage from Julie Taymor's Tony Award-winning hit, featuring the unmatched, stirring score of Elton John and Tim Rice, including the iconic opener "The Circle of Life." Watch the new show clips below, and make plans soon to experience the beauty of The Lion King at the Minskoff Theatre.



