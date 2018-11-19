Tickets Are Now on Sale for John Logan & Tom Kitt's World Premiere Musical Superhero

Tickets are now on sale for the world premiere musical Superhero, appearing at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater in 2019. The previously announced production will begin previews on January 31 ahead of a February 28 opening night.



According to press materials, Superhero centers on "a fractured family, the mysterious stranger in apartment 4-B and the unexpected hero who just might save the day." The musical features a book by Tony winner John Logan, a score by Tony winner Tom Kitt and direction by Tony nominee Jason Moore.



The cast is led by Tony nominee Kate Baldwin as Charlotte, Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham as Jim, Kyle McArthur as Simon, Julia Abueva as Rachel, Salena Qureshi as Vee, Thom Sesma as Vic, Nathaniel Stampley as Dean Fulton and Jake Levy as Dwayne.



Superhero is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 24, 2019.