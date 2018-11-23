Sponsored
Bonnie Milligan and Susan Blackwell
(Photographed by Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Head Over Heels' Bonnie Milligan Serenades Susan Blackwell with Celine Dion & Squirrels, Samples Snails & More on Side by Side

Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 23, 2018

She's got the beat! Bonnie Milligan plays belting badass Princess Pamela in Broadway's super splashy Go-Go's musical Head Over Heels. Before the standout talent made her Great White Way debut, she waited tables for six years at Landmarc Restaurant in the Time Warner Center. In a deliciously silly new episode of Side by Side by Susan Blackwell, Milligan returns to her old haunt to dig into some yummy dishes, discuss "what the what" it's been like for her to star on Broadway and reveals a hidden talent you'll have to see hear to believe.

Here are some must-see highlights:

"YURM"—it's a Bonnie Milligan term that can be subsituted for "yummy," "delicious," "tasty," etc. Get into it!

She once smelled dog doo in rehearsal—and promptly discovered she had been the one who tracked it in. #oops

Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing" is her go-to audition song. No big deal!

She's courageous enough to try (and totally enjoy) escargot. Yurm!

Her squirrel impression has Susan's mind BLOWN.

Just wait for the Celine Dion/squirrel mash-up.

Watch the full episode below!

Head Over Heels

A laugh-out-loud love story set to the music of the iconic hit songs of the 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's.
