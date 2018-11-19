Sponsored
Rebel Wilson to Play Jennyanydots in Cats Film

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 19, 2018
Rebel Wilson
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The Cats casting continues! Rebel Wilson is the newest star announced to appear in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of Cats, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She'll take on the role of Jennyanydots in the screen version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway hit, scheduled to be released on December 20, 2019.

Wilson's screen credits include Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, along with Bridesmaids, How to Be Single, Grimsby, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, Bachelorette and Ice Age: Continental Drift. In 2016, she appeared in a West End staging of Guys and Dolls.

Wilson joins a previously announced slate of stars including Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Steven McRae, Francesca Hayward, Judi Dench, Idris Elba and Laurie Davidson. Additional casting is forthcoming.

Based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the musical tells the story of the Jellicle cats and each cat's individual quest to be selected as the lucky one who will ascend to "the Heaviside Layer." The Cats film will be directed by Tom Hooper and choreographed by Wayne McGregor.

