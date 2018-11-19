Sponsored
Broadway Grosses: King Kong Has Its Most Mammoth Week Yet

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 19, 2018
A scene from "King Kong"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

King Kong is on its way to Broadway success. The thrilling new musical, which opened on November 8, just concluded its best-performing week, reporting a gross of $1,018,560.75 and filling the Broadway Theatre to 80.29% capacity. Other strong performers include newcomers To Kill a Mockingbird, taking in a gross of $1,291,741.44, and The Cher Show, continuing to rake it in with a box office gross of $1,147,507.00. Overall, Broadway earned $36,501,888.28 during this past week of performances.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending November 18.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,934,086.00)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,423,700.00)*
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,095,399.00)
4. The Lion King ($2,036,711.00)
5. Frozen ($1,639,775.10)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Bernhardt/Hamlet ($361,533.40)
4. The New One ($283,486.50)
3. Torch Song ($259,249.00)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($251,431.50)
1. Head Over Heels ($182,462.50)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.17%)
2. Come From Away (101.70%)
3. Hamilton (101.59%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.45%)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird (100.22%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. School of Rock (65.02%)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong (61.69%)
3. Kinky Boots (58.73%)
2. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (49.48%)
1. Head Over Heels (38.75%)

*Number based on five performances

Source: The Broadway League

