Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

John Kander & Lin-Manuel Miranda Collaborate on Latest #Hamildrop 'Cheering for Me Now'

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 20, 2018

For Lin-Manuel Miranda's second-to-last #Hamildrop, the Hamilton mastermind has teamed up with a legend of the American musical theater: John Kander, iconic composer of Chicago and Cabaret. The original #Hamildrop song, titled "Cheering for Me Now," with music by Kander and lyrics by Miranda, is about New York's ratification of the constitution and features Miranda as Alexander Hamilton for the first time since July of 2016. As previously announced, Miranda will return to the musical's title role for the Puerto Rico engagement of its upcoming third national tour. Watch below and make plans soon to experience Hamilton for yourself.

Hamilton

A wildly inventive new musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jazz Hands! The Cast of The Prom Give Their Best Poses in the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
  2. Michelle Williams Readies for Broadway Return in Once On This Island
  3. The Waverly Gallery's Joan Allen on Her Elaine May 'Master Class' & More on Show People
  4. Chicago Will Partner with Broadway.com on The Search for Roxie! Casting Call & Video Series
  5. Norbert Leo Butz, Laura Osnes, Ethan Slater, Kelli Barrett & More Join FX Series Fosse/Verdon

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters