Tony Winner Ari'el Stachel Cast in New Motion Picture Zola

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 20, 2018
Ari'el Stachel
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Big news for Tony winner Ari'el Stachel! The standout Band's Visit player has landed a role in the upcoming feature film Zola, according to Deadline.

The film, based on David Kushner's Rolling Stone article Zola Tells All: The Real Story Behind the Greatest Stripper Saga Ever Tweeted, centers on a series of unusual 2015 tweets from Aziah "Zola" Wells, about a two-day Florida trip with a sex worker and her boyfriend. Stachel will play Zola's fiancé, Sean.

Directed and co-written by Janicza Bravo with Jeremy O. Harris, Andrew Neel and Mike Roberts, Zola will also star Tony nominee Colman Domingo (The Scottsboro Boys), Taylour Paige, Riley Keough and Jason Mitchell.

A release date for Zola is forthcoming.

Newsletters