Sing Out! The Cast of Oscar Winner Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy Prep for Broadway Bow

Choir Boy, a play with music, that tells the story of a young man ready to take his rightful place as leader of his school's gospel choir. The piece marks the Broadway debut of Moonlight Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney. The scribe as well as director Trip Cullman and stars Jeremy Pope, Chuck Cooper, Austin Pendleton, Nicholas L. Ashe, Daniel Bellomy, J. Quinton Johnson, Caleb Eberhardt, John Clay, Gerald Caesar, Jonathan Burke and Marcus Gladney met the press on November 20 at Manhattan Theatre Club rehearsal studios. The acclaimed drama, which premiered off-Broadway in 2013, begins Broadway performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on December 12. Take a look at the photos below!

Choir Boy director Trip Cullman poses with playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney.