The Illusionists Bring Magic Back to Broadway as Latest Holiday Engagement Begins

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 23, 2018
"The Illusionists" star Adam Trent
(Photo provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Acclaimed magic makers The Illusionists set up shop again on November 23 at Broadway's Marquis Theatre. The new show, titled The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays, is scheduled to play a limited main-stem engagement through December 30.

The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays brings master entertainers Adam Trent, Darcy Oake, Colin Cloud, Chloe Crawford, Light Balance and America's Got Talent winner Shin Lim to the Broadway stage. In addition to creative producer Simon Painter, the creative team includes executive producer Tim Lawson and director Neil Dorward.

The Illusionists previously played three holiday engagements on the Great White Way, appearing at the Neil Simon Theatre in 2016 and the Palace Theatre in 2015 following their 2014 debut run at the Marquis. The high-tech magic extravaganza has toured extensively both in the U.S. and abroad, including Mexico City, London, Dubai and Sydney.

The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays

The Illusionists return to Broadway this holiday season with a spectacular and thrilling new show.
