Odds & Ends: Upcoming Illusionists Star Shin Lim Wins America's Got Talent & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 20, 2018
Shin Lim
(Photo provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Upcoming Illusionists Star Shin Lim Wins America's Got Talent
Last night was a big one for Shin Lim, who will soon make his Broadway debut in The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays. The talented star wowed TV audiences, winning season 13 of America's Got Talent. Watch Lim in action below and don't miss the chance to experience his main-stem bow this fall!





Thomas Kail Options Bestseller We Were the Lucky Ones for TV
Tony-winning Hamilton director Thomas Kail's production company Old 320 Sycamore has optioned a TV adaptation of We Were the Lucky Ones, a bestselling novel by Georgia Hunter, reports Deadline. Kail, whose TV work includes the hit musical presentation Grease: Live, will direct the project, with a writer to be announced. We Were the Lucky Ones tells the story of a Jewish family separated at the beginning of World War II and hoping to reunite. Hunter and Kail are longtime friends for whom this will mark their first major collaboration.

Elizabeth A. Davis, Robyn Hurder & More Set for Ashley Landay's #SMASHCANCER Benefit
A talented group of female stage stars have signed on for the upcoming benefit #SMASHCANCER, produced and directed by Ashley Landay in support of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The concert will take place at NYC's Green Room 42 on October 1 at 9:30pm. The cast will include Tony nominee Elizabeth A. Davis, Robyn Hurder, Lauren Molina, Natalie Cortez, Christina DeCicco, Lulu Fall, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Sarah Marie Jenkins, Kecia Lewis, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Wonu Ogunfowora, Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten, Ryann Redmond, Julie Reiber, Kate Rockwell and Pearl Sun. #SMASHCANCER is a one-time event bringing awareness to the importance of female health while raising money for a great cause.

