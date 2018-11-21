Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Bandstand Stars Laura Osnes & Corey Cott to Reunite in The Scarlet Pimpernel Concert at Lincoln Center

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 21, 2018
Corey Cott & Laura Osnes
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Laura Osnes and Corey Cott, the beloved original stars of the Broadway musical Bandstand, are among the initial cast members announced to appear in Manhattan Concert Productions' 2019 staging of the Tony-nominated musical The Scarlet Pimpernel. The previously announced production, directed by Tony nominee Gabriel Barre and music-directed by Jason Howland, will appear for one night at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall on February 18, 2019 at 8:00pm. Barre replaces the previously announced Jeff Calhoun.

Joining Tony nominee Osnes as Marguerite and Cott as Armand will be Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Once On This Island) as Chauvelin, Drew Gehling (Waitress) as Prince of Wales/Robespierre and Dana Costello (Finding Neverland) as Marie. Additional casting is to come.

With music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics and book by Nan Knighton, The Scarlet Pimpernel is based on Baroness Orczy's 20th-century novel of the same name, which takes place at the peak of the French Revolution and the fight for liberty, equality and fraternity. Set in England and France, The Scarlet Pimpernel tells the story of an English nobleman, Sir Percy Blakeney, who adopts a secret identity to battle the forces of evil during the Reign of Terror of the French Revolution.

The Scarlet Pimpernel joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances, which include star-packed presentations of Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (2014) and Ragtime (2013).

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Once On This Island's Alex Newell on Why He's Dying to 'Wear a Red Gown and Scream My Face Off' in Hamilton
  2. John Kander & Lin-Manuel Miranda Collaborate on Latest #Hamildrop 'Cheering for Me Now'
  3. Moulin Rouge! The Musical Sets Dates, Theater & Casting for Broadway Premiere
  4. Sing Out! The Cast of Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy Prep for Broadway Bow
  5. Katie Rose Clarke Will Return to Wicked on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters