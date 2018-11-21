Bandstand Stars Laura Osnes & Corey Cott to Reunite in The Scarlet Pimpernel Concert at Lincoln Center

Laura Osnes and Corey Cott, the beloved original stars of the Broadway musical Bandstand, are among the initial cast members announced to appear in Manhattan Concert Productions' 2019 staging of the Tony-nominated musical The Scarlet Pimpernel. The previously announced production, directed by Tony nominee Gabriel Barre and music-directed by Jason Howland, will appear for one night at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall on February 18, 2019 at 8:00pm. Barre replaces the previously announced Jeff Calhoun.



Joining Tony nominee Osnes as Marguerite and Cott as Armand will be Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Once On This Island) as Chauvelin, Drew Gehling (Waitress) as Prince of Wales/Robespierre and Dana Costello (Finding Neverland) as Marie. Additional casting is to come.



With music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics and book by Nan Knighton, The Scarlet Pimpernel is based on Baroness Orczy's 20th-century novel of the same name, which takes place at the peak of the French Revolution and the fight for liberty, equality and fraternity. Set in England and France, The Scarlet Pimpernel tells the story of an English nobleman, Sir Percy Blakeney, who adopts a secret identity to battle the forces of evil during the Reign of Terror of the French Revolution.



The Scarlet Pimpernel joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances, which include star-packed presentations of Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (2014) and Ragtime (2013).